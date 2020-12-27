‘This couldn’t have happened at a better time’: NC man wins $100,000

SWANNANOA, N.C. — Michael Baldwin, of Swannanoa, bought a $3 Power Play ticket and became one of three $100,000 winners in the Powerball drawing on Dec. 19, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
“This couldn’t have happened at a better time,” he said as he claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
Baldwin bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from the I Market on N.C. 9 in Black Mountain.
His winning Power Play ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball to beat odds of 1 in 913,000, winning him $50,000.
His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, Baldwin took home $70,751.
