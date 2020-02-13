Third suspect wanted after shooting near Randolph County game room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A third man is wanted after a shooting near a game room on Randleman Road sent one person to the hospital on Feb. 5, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have not identified the man but he is shown in newly-released images for a surveillance camera. He is wanted for questioning and believed to be an accomplice in an attempted robbery.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is looking for a third suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on Randleman Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Detective J.R. Welch of the Randolph County Sheriff's Office at (336) 318-6698 or Randolph County Crimestoppers at (336) 672-7463.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 11031 Randleman Road in Randleman.

A man, who had been shot in the leg, was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Detectives initially launched a search for just two people seen on video coming to the door and asking to allowed inside before forcing their way in.

Multiple people were inside at the time.

The suspects, considered armed and dangerous, left in a silver 2006 to 2010 Dodge Charger, going south on Randleman Road.





One suspect is described as a thin black man between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-2. He has a beard and long dread locks. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a black Hustlegang hoodie with a logo that depicts a Native American on the sleeve, a red shirt, a blue or purple/gold Royal hat and blue jeans.

The other suspect is a thin black man between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-2. He has a beard. He was last seen in a black and gray hoodie, black jogging pants and black shoes.

People at businesses nearby say the shooting confirmed their worst fears.

"As soon as I heard it I knew. I was like, 'That's not fireworks. That's gunshots,'" said Kim Kivett.

Kivett hunkered down inside her auto care shop while someone across the street continued to fire.

"That's probably one of the most scaredest I've ever been in my life actually. You know because it's always been so quiet around here, and, you know, we are country people, and it's just a shame. It's really frustrating," said Kivett.

Kivett says the gunfire was coming from a new game room that just opened three months ago.

Wednesday night, Randolph County deputies had the entire business and parking lot blocked off with crime scene tape.

"A customer of ours that works in the city had mentioned, he said, 'Just give it a matter of time, a couple months, there will be a shooting over there,' and here we are. That was probably two weeks ago," said Kivett.

Kivett's fear is that what's happening across the street will impact her life and livelihood.

"We just want our quiet, country neighborhood back. I don't want our customers coming in and feeling like, 'I don't know if I want to go down there to that Kivett's because of what's going on across the street,'" said Kivett.

No word on any arrests.

