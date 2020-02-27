Thieves steal toddler cancer patient’s medicine, beads

ATLANTA — A family’s struggle as their young daughter battles cancer was made that much harder when thieves stole the child’s cancer medicine, according to WGCL.

Hailey Allen said their car was parked at the Sheraton in Atlanta when someone broke into the car and took her daughter’s medicine and cancer beads, as well as Allen’s diary.

Thieves do the unthinkable… stealing a little girl's cancer medicine and cancer beads. The family hoping the public can help. Details @cbs46 #crime #atlanta #cancer pic.twitter.com/fGqzbHdKtm — Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) February 27, 2020

“These sentimental things mean so much,” she told WGCL. “There’s not a value I can put on her cancer binder. I have kept her entire journey.”

When the family realized the thieves also took a tracking tile, it seemed their problem could be fixed quickly. It wasn’t.

At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the couple followed the tracking device’s signal to a home in Union City.

Before approaching, they called 911 so local police could escort them.

“He said his son had just gotten home two hours previously and he was sleeping so he wasn’t going to wake him up and told us he didn’t care that our daughter had cancer,” Allen told WGCL.

Police did not have a warrant, so the family went home empty-handed.

Atlanta police say they continue to investigate.

