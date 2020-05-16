Thieves steal ICU nurse’s wedding dress during home invasion

HOUSTON — A nurse who was planning her dream wedding in Greece had her wedding dress stolen Thursday when thieves broke into her apartment in Texas, KTRK reports.

Vicky Pappas works in an intensive care unit and had to cancel her plans to get married in August.

“It’s gone,” Pappas said. “It had the tags on. I hadn’t even tried it on because they told me not to open it until I get it to alterations, and it’s gone.”

The thieves reportedly stole cash and electronics along with the dress.

“It’s a tiny apartment,” said Ilias Vissarioui, Pappas’ fiance.

He and Pappas were both at work when the apartment was broken in to. Vissarioui was the one who discovered the break-in.

“This year has been terrible,” Pappas said. “They broke into the garage in January, and they broke into Ilias’ car and stole my car, and it was found destroyed the next day.”

Even though she’s been dealing with so much personal loss, Pappas said she is comforted knowing she is helping people battle the coronavirus.

She has been working in the COVID-19 unit at her hospital for the past five weeks.

”I was really, really proud to be able to do something for people, to be there during this…and doing things that were helping people,” Pappas said.