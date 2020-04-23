Thieves steal 9 football jerseys, worth more than $1,400, from McMichael High School field house

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Nine football jerseys were stolen from McMichael High School’s field house, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
On April 13, investgiators learned that there was abreak-in at the high school’s field house, located at 6845 N.C. 135 in Mayodan.
Deputies say the thieves stole nine football jerseys valued at $1,440.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about this break-in and theft to call Detective Kelly Fulton at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.