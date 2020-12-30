Thieves in Piedmont Triad steal catalytic converters

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Drivers in the Piedmont Triad are finding themselves stranded before they ever pull out of their driveways.

Thieves are taking catalytic convertors of vehicles in minutes and leaving the owners out hundreds of dollars and time.

“It sounded like a gunshot, pop, pop, pop,” said Betsy Lucas after trying to start her Toyota Prius. On Christmas Eve, Lucas’ home surveillance camera recorded a man jacking up her car and then going under it. He ended up stealing her catalytic converter, which reduces toxic exhaust emission.

“It’s caused a lot of heartache,” Lucas said. “We’re going through enough in 2020.”

The crime left Lucas’ car idle.

“It took him two minutes to get it off,” she said. “I know this is a tough year, but why go hurt somebody else?”

She needed a mechanic and hundreds of dollars to get it running again.

“It’s designed by the engineers to be on there. And when you take them off, things aren’t going to run right,” said Wesley Camping, a technician at Hodge Garage on Battleground Avenue. “It’s going to be much louder.”

Camping has helped a lot of drivers who showed up to the garage with the same problem.

“Maybe we’d do one a year, and now we’re at three or four over the past two months,” he said.

Camping said thieves are after catalytic converters on ultra low-emission vehicles like a Toyota Prius. Increasing heavy metal prices and a national shortage in catalytic converters plays a role in the increase number of crimes.

“It’s the materials that are inside of them,” said Camping. Precious metals like platinum help keep pollutants out of the exhaust.

“These are grand theft items,” he said. “It’s over a thousand dollars.”

It’s hard for law enforcement to track down catalytic converters.

“There’s no serial numbers on catalytic converters,” Camping said. “There’s nothing to directly trace it to a single vehicle.”

Lucas doesn’t care if she gets the part back, but she does want the man in her surveillance video found.

“I hope he gets caught, and he gets in trouble for what he’s done.” she said.

Parking your car in the garage or keeping an eye on your driveway is the best way to protect your vehicle’s catalytic converter. Cages can be installed around the converter to slows thieves down too.