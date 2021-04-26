‘They were emptying that clip’: Witnesses describe shooting at Winston-Salem block party

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hundreds of people ran from the scene of a block party in Winston-Salem after gunshots rang out Sunday evening.

FOX8 has learned the event was linked to Winston-Salem State University’s “RamFest.”

School officials said the event Sunday was not a school-sponsored event.

“It was like over 10 shots. They were emptying that clip,” said Kourtney Tolliver, WSSU freshman.

Multiple bullets were fired within a large crowd — many of those in the crowd, college students from WSSU.

“I’m not going to another party, honestly,” Tolliver said.

She said she had just arrived at the block party on Perimeter Boulevard around 5 p.m.

“It was music, food, fun, dancing and stuff,” she said.

In a now-viral video, hundreds of people can be seen filling this parking lot with barely a mask in sight.

“It was like not even 30 minutes later and everybody was running,” Tolliver said.

The video, which FOX8 does not have permission to use, shows people ducking for cover and running.

Ta’Shaun Taylor, 20, and 21-year-old Abdullahmid Tarver, both suffered gunshot wounds. Police said they are in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

Joseph Neal works at a nearby food pantry connected to the parking lot where the shooting happened. He was at work shortly before the shooting happened.

“Kids were spread out on corners coming down the street, corners on every end, all around,” he said.

He wants kids in his community to think before they make split-second decisions.

“That’s permanent damage not only for the person that did the shooting, for the person that got shot,” Neal said.

Although it was not a school-sponsered event, a WSSU spokesperson told FOX8:

“Winston-Salam State University’s highest priority is the safety of our students. We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s unfortunate events; however, the event was not affiliated with WSSU and was not sanctioned by the University. We encourage our students to remain vigilant and follow all community standards whether on or off campus. RamFest is an event that students look forward to each year. We are excited to kick off RamFest starting today (4/26) with a series of university-sponsored events. Official RamFest events are thoroughly vetted to protect the health and safety of all participants. Our RamFest event schedule is published internally so that students can easily decipher University-sponsored events.”

FOX8 also reached out to NCA&T officials, as some of their students were at this event. School officials there said they emphasize social distancing and smart behavior when students are on and off campus.