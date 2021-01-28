They may not be K-9s, but these Winston-Salem dogs are helping to stop crime

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Taking a walk in the neighborhood is one activity Geralyn Kelly loves doing with her dogs, Nanook and Colt.

“He’s not actually big as you think. He has a lot of hair,” said Geralyn Kelly.

Nanook has quite the resume these days.

“He’s a therapy dog and visits a lot of people. We’ve done the special Olympics and try to get involved in the inclusion community,” said Kelly.

His partner Colt is joining him in a new venture, sniffing out crime.

“As far as crime, sure, why not? It’s everybody’s responsibility to keep each other safe,” said Kelly.

Keeping pups on neighborhood watch duty is a community campaign at the Winston-Salem Police Department.

“Pups Against Crime” reports suspicious activity whenever you’re out walking your dog. Cases like hearing unusual noises, seeing broken windows and abandoned packages are just some of the things to look out for.

“I’m gonna try to recruit some of my students and see who wants to join in on the fun,” said Kelly.

Geralyn is a dog trainer at Elite Canine in Winston-Salem. Her neighborhood is quiet with hardly any crime. However, she believes thieves are always around and every bit of help in the community counts.

“People work hard for the stuff that they have, you know, and if we can slow that down in any way we can, I think everyone needs to be on board,” said Kelly.

If you are interested in registering your dog for Pups Against Crime Program, click here.