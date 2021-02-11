‘They just don’t care’: Flooded graves, cracked headstones show deterioration of Randolph Memorial Park cemetery

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Grave conditions at a local cemetery. FOX8 has reported the problems at Randolph Memorial Park before, but FOX8 crews have never seen things this bad.

Graves flooded, deep tire tracks on the grounds, headstones cracked and deep holes on gravesites.

The company in charge of the property, Stonemor, is aware of the problem.

A representative told FOX8 they have a plan to have the issues handled in the next couple of days.

For people who have families at the cemetery, it’s not soon enough.

Daughters, grandchildren, and other relatives of people buried at the park say they’ve complained for years and things are getting worse.

“You could see my daddy’s vault. There’s plywood all down there too. They ruined it,” Patricia Gilmore said.

“I see headstones that have been run over. I see headstones that have been pushed in the ground,” Beverly Coble said.

“I can basically get in there and dig up my grandfather with my hands if I needed to,” Mallory Jessup said.

A group of a dozen people with loved ones buried at Randolph Memorial Park talked with FOX8 on Thursday.

Each story was more heartbreaking than the next.

“I know they’re passed away, but still, it’s their place of rest,” Gilmore said.

A big orange cone covers her mother and fathers’ graves.

A few feet away, there’s an overturned headstone.

“If I had a choice, I would take my parents and put them somewhere else,” Gilmore said.

Coble’s five family members are buried somewhere else on the property.

“I see a lot of tire tracks and mud. I see overturned vases,” she said. “I see water standing over the stones.”

Things aren’t any better over there.

“I can even see the new graves, if you look down, they’ve already sunk. There’s water all around them,” Coble said. “They just don’t care.”

Jessup lost her grandfather on Jan. 26.

She and her dad showed FOX8 the pieces of plywood sitting on his gravesite for over two weeks.

“I can lift up the plyboard and physically step into my grandfather’s grave up to my knees,” Jessup said.

She was close to her grandfather and finds it disturbing to see his vault so exposed.

“I want to be able to come and speak with him about big things happening in my life,” Jessup said. “How am I supposed to do that when I can basically look at his coffin?’

Hannah Shaw’s mother is also buried at the cemetery.

“To them, this is just people who have already passed,” she said. “But to us, this is our family. These are people who still matter to us.”

She, and so many others, are heartbroken watching the cemetery conditions get worse, year after year.

“They don’t take care of it, they’ve not made any improvements,” Christie Drumwright said. “It’s just deteriorating and declining. It leaves a sinking hole in your stomach.”

“I already bought a place for myself beside my mother. It’s bought and paid for, for me,” Gilmore said. “And now I don’t want to be buried over here.”

The North Carolina Cemetery Commission regulates cemeteries.

A representative told FOX8 they have already received over 20 calls about filing formal complaints regarding the conditions at Randolph Memorial Park.