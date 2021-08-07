These were the slowest-selling cars in each state last month

A 2020 Ford Ecosport SE 4WD on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as production interruptions lower new car and used car supply. Despite reduced inventory and high demand for new and used cars, opportunities to find a deal remain.

Analyzing over one million new and used cars sold in June 2021 to determine the fastest-selling new and used cars, iSeeCars.com found that the average new car took 41.7 days to sell and the average used car took 34.5 days to sell. These slow-moving cars present savings opportunities for car shoppers as dealers want to move these cars off the lot.  

Here are the slowest-selling new and used cars in each state:

Slowest-Selling New Cars by State

What were June’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Slowest-Selling New Car in Each State In June
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaBuick Envision237.6
Alaska
ArizonaJeep Renegade180.9
ArkansasBuick Encore GX149.9
CaliforniaAlfa Romeo Giulia166.4
ColoradoAcura TLX176.6
ConnecticutFord Escape124.6
DelawareFord Ecosport190.3
FloridaChevrolet Bolt EV167.3
GeorgiaDodge Journey199.5
HawaiiNissan Frontier193.7
IdahoFord Edge123.9
IllinoisChevrolet Trax209.4
IndianaDodge Journey181.7
IowaFord Explorer96.9
KansasFord Ecosport249.5
KentuckyBuick Encore GX101.6
LouisianaMazda CX-30102
MaineFord Escape87.2
MarylandChevrolet Trax245.6
MassachusettsFord Ecosport169.7
MichiganCadillac XT4153.5
MinnesotaJeep Cherokee116.3
MississippiBuick Encore GX122
MissouriHonda Insight113
MontanaFord Escape143.6
NebraskaHonda Accord141.7
NevadaAlfa Romeo Giulia201.3
New HampshireVolkswagen Atlas Cross Sport103.4
New JerseyMitsubishi Mirage G4156.2
New MexicoToyota Prius137.8
New YorkMitsubishi Mirage201.3
North CarolinaMitsubishi Mirage G4160.8
North DakotaHonda HR-V77.7
OhioNissan Versa184.3
OklahomaNissan Versa155.8
OregonFord Explorer86.7
PennsylvaniaNissan Versa193.3
Rhode IslandJeep Compass103.9
South CarolinaFord Ecosport176.6
South DakotaHyundai Elantra59.5
TennesseeJeep Compass137.8
TexasFord Explorer Hybrid178.1
UtahMercedes-Benz GLB140.2
VermontSubaru Impreza66.7
VirginiaChevrolet Trax146
WashingtonToyota Prius185.5
West VirginiaNissan Versa131.8
WisconsinMazda Mazda6137.9
Wyoming
  • The slowest-selling new car in most states is a tie between the Ford Ecosport and the Nissan Versa, both the slowest-selling vehicle in four states.
  • SUVs are the slowest-selling vehicle type in 29 states.
  • The slowest-selling car across all states is the Ford Ecosport in Kansas, which takes 249.5 days to sell.

Slowest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the slowest-selling used cars by state:

Slowest-Selling Used Car in Each State in June
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaBuick Envision109.3
AlaskaJeep Grand Cherokee63.9
ArkansasJaguar XF66.7
ArizonaMercedes-Benz GLE68.9
CaliforniaFord Ecosport64.8
ColoradoMINI Hardtop 4 Door84.5
ConnecticutAlfa Romeo Stelvio126.5
DelawarePorsche Cayenne93.3
FloridaAlfa Romeo Giulia189.9
GeorgiaLincoln Nautilus89.5
HawaiiHyundai Sonata155.1
IowaBuick Enclave82.4
IdahoAlfa Romeo Giulia87.9
IllinoisAlfa Romeo Stelvio83.1
IndianaBuick Encore66
KansasMercedes-Benz C-Class98.5
KentuckyMercedes-Benz GLE73.3
LouisianaChevrolet Trax120.2
MassachusettsFord Edge103.7
MarylandMINI Hardtop 4 Door84.5
MaineLand Rover Discovery Sport70.2
MichiganBMW 3 Series106.3
MinnesotaJeep Gladiator73.9
MissouriKia Sportage77.3
MississippiSubaru Legacy78.8
MontanaNissan Rogue81
North CarolinaNissan Sentra69.9
North DakotaAlfa Romeo Stelvio102.1
NebraskaFord Edge84.4
New HampshireMitsubishi Mirage145.4
New JerseyMitsubishi Outlander60.2
New MexicoToyota Camry Hybrid91.4
NevadaAlfa Romeo Giulia96.8
New YorkBuick Enclave84.2
OhioLincoln Aviator95.3
OklahomaGenesis G8098.1
OregonMazda Mazda675.1
PennsylvaniaMazda Mazda3 Hatchback102.3
Rhode IslandToyota Highlander70.7
South CarolinaJeep Gladiator137.1
South DakotaFord Edge110.1
TennesseeLincoln Nautilus65.2
TexasLincoln Nautilus49.3
UtahChrysler 30079.2
VirginiaHyundai Elantra139.7
VermontJaguar XF78.2
WashingtonInfiniti QX8069
WisconsinGMC Terrain97.7
West VirginiaLincoln Nautilus83.6
WyomingFord F-15071.1
  • The Lincoln Nautilus is the slowest-selling used car in the most states at four.
  • SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the slowest-selling used car type in 28 states.
  • The slowest-selling used car across all states is the Alfa Romeo Guilia in Florida at 189.9 days.

What does this mean for car shoppers?  Many of the slowest-selling vehicles are lower-priced models such as compact cars and small SUVs as well as domestic luxury SUVs. Prolonged time on dealer lots indicates that supply is higher than demand, which could be because the pricing is too high or the car isn’t as popular as its competition. Knowing how long vehicles remain on dealer lots can present negotiation opportunities for consumers as dealers likely want to sell these vehicles. Each iSeeCars vehicle listing includes a car’s days on market and if the price has already been reduced, to provide shoppers with the information needed to make the smartest purchase decision.

