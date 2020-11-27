These NC post offices will be open extra days in December to help with holiday mailing

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some post offices throughout North Carolina will be open extra days in December to fulfill customers’ holiday mailing and shipping needs, according to a United States Postal Service news release.

The post offices listed below have modified hours on Saturdays and/or Sundays in December:

Apex 501 W Williams St. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.(Closed Dec. 20) Asheville, Grace Station 725 Merrimon Ave. *9 a.m.-1 p.m. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Cary, Main Office 150 Wrenn Drive 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Chapel Hill, Main Office 125 S Estes Drive 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.(Closed Dec. 20) Charlotte, Ballantyne Station 8240 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy *10 a.m.-3p.m. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Charlotte, Downtown Station 201 N McDowell St. *10 a.m.-noon 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Charlotte, Steele Creek Station 10926 Quality Drive *9 a.m.-1 p.m. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Charlotte, WT Harris Station 3515 David Cox Road *9 a.m.-3 p.m. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Clayton 604 E Front St. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (No Sunday hours) Durham, Shannon Station 3710 Shannon Road 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 9 A.M.-3 P.M. Elizabeth City 1001 W Ehringhaus St. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (No Sunday hours) Fayetteville, Cliffdale Station 6380 Cliffdale Road *9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Garner 267 W Timber Drive 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (No Sunday hours) Greensboro, Friendly Station 610 Pembroke Road 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Greenville, Main Office 300 W 2nd St. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (No Sunday hours) Hickory 231 Government Ave. SW 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (No Sunday hours) High Point, Main Office 315 E Green St. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Matthews 301 E John St. *10 a.m.-1 p.m. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. New Bern 1851 S Glenburnie Road *9 a.m.-noon 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Raleigh, Westgate Station 1 Floretta Place 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wilmington, Azalea Station 3916 Oleander Drive *10 a.m.-1 p.m. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wilson, Main Office 501 Mercer St. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (No Sunday hours) Winston Salem, Hanes Mall Station 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy, Ste 500 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

All other post offices in NC will be open normal business hours.