These NC post offices will be open extra days in December to help with holiday mailing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some post offices throughout North Carolina will be open extra days in December to fulfill customers’ holiday mailing and shipping needs, according to a United States Postal Service news release.
The post offices listed below have modified hours on Saturdays and/or Sundays in December:
|Apex
|501 W Williams St.
|9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|9 a.m.-3 p.m.(Closed Dec. 20)
|Asheville, Grace Station
|725 Merrimon Ave.
|*9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Cary, Main Office
|150 Wrenn Drive
|9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|9 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Chapel Hill, Main Office
|125 S Estes Drive
|9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|9 a.m.-3 p.m.(Closed Dec. 20)
|Charlotte, Ballantyne Station
|8240 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy
|*10 a.m.-3p.m.
|10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Charlotte, Downtown Station
|201 N McDowell St.
|*10 a.m.-noon
|10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Charlotte, Steele Creek Station
|10926 Quality Drive
|*9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Charlotte, WT Harris Station
|3515 David Cox Road
|*9 a.m.-3 p.m.
|10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Clayton
|604 E Front St.
|10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
|(No Sunday hours)
|Durham, Shannon Station
|3710 Shannon Road
|9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|9 A.M.-3 P.M.
|Elizabeth City
|1001 W Ehringhaus St.
|9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|(No Sunday hours)
|Fayetteville, Cliffdale Station
|6380 Cliffdale Road
|*9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Garner
|267 W Timber Drive
|9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|(No Sunday hours)
|Greensboro, Friendly Station
|610 Pembroke Road
|9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
|Greenville, Main Office
|300 W 2nd St.
|9 a.m.-3 p.m.
|(No Sunday hours)
|Hickory
|231 Government Ave. SW
|9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|(No Sunday hours)
|High Point, Main Office
|315 E Green St.
|8 a.m.-5 p.m.
|9 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Matthews
|301 E John St.
|*10 a.m.-1 p.m.
|10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|New Bern
|1851 S Glenburnie Road
|*9 a.m.-noon
|10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Raleigh, Westgate Station
|1 Floretta Place
|9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|9 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Wilmington, Azalea Station
|3916 Oleander Drive
|*10 a.m.-1 p.m.
|10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Wilson, Main Office
|501 Mercer St.
|8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
|(No Sunday hours)
|Winston Salem, Hanes Mall Station
|3320 Silas Creek Pkwy, Ste 500
|10 a.m.-6 p.m.
|9 a.m.-3 p.m.
All other post offices in NC will be open normal business hours.