These NC post offices will be open extra days in December to help with holiday mailing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some post offices throughout North Carolina will be open extra days in December to fulfill customers’ holiday mailing and shipping needs, according to a United States Postal Service news release.

The post offices listed below have modified hours on Saturdays and/or Sundays in December:

Apex501 W Williams St.9 a.m.-5 p.m.9 a.m.-3 p.m.(Closed Dec. 20)
Asheville, Grace Station725 Merrimon Ave.*9 a.m.-1 p.m.10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cary, Main Office150 Wrenn Drive9 a.m.-5 p.m.9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Chapel Hill, Main Office125 S Estes Drive9 a.m.-5 p.m.9 a.m.-3 p.m.(Closed Dec. 20)
Charlotte, Ballantyne Station8240 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy*10 a.m.-3p.m.10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Charlotte, Downtown Station201 N McDowell St.*10 a.m.-noon10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Charlotte, Steele Creek Station10926 Quality Drive*9 a.m.-1 p.m.10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Charlotte, WT Harris Station3515 David Cox Road*9 a.m.-3 p.m.10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Clayton604 E Front St.10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.(No Sunday hours)
Durham, Shannon Station3710 Shannon Road9 a.m.-5 p.m.9 A.M.-3 P.M.
Elizabeth City1001 W Ehringhaus St.9 a.m.-2 p.m.(No Sunday hours)
Fayetteville, Cliffdale Station6380 Cliffdale Road*9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Garner267 W Timber Drive9 a.m.-2 p.m.(No Sunday hours)
Greensboro, Friendly Station610 Pembroke Road9 a.m.-5 p.m.9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Greenville, Main Office300 W 2nd St.9 a.m.-3 p.m.(No Sunday hours)
Hickory231 Government Ave. SW9 a.m.-5 p.m.(No Sunday hours)
High Point, Main Office315 E Green St.8 a.m.-5 p.m.9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Matthews301 E John St.*10 a.m.-1 p.m.10 a.m.-3 p.m.
New Bern1851 S Glenburnie Road*9 a.m.-noon10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Raleigh, Westgate Station1 Floretta Place9 a.m.-5 p.m.9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wilmington, Azalea Station3916 Oleander Drive*10 a.m.-1 p.m.10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wilson, Main Office501 Mercer St.8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.(No Sunday hours)
Winston Salem, Hanes Mall Station3320 Silas Creek Pkwy, Ste 50010 a.m.-6 p.m.9 a.m.-3 p.m.

All other post offices in NC will be open normal business hours.

