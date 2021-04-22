These farm animal breeds are centuries old, and that’s what sets this Guilford County farm apart

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Today is Earth Day, and one small local farm in Guilford County strives to save our planet every day.

For example, Providence Farm allows their pigs, sheep and poultry to free range on their 20 acres.

Those animals are special too. They are heritage animals, meaning their breeds date back centuries. The owner, Joy Combs, learns the history of the animals and then works to make sure their breeds continue.

Plus, Combs says heritage animals are meant for this type of farming so they thrive in the open environment. Providence farms sells the wool from sheep as well as meat from the animals.

They also host events to teach people about the power of this type of sustainable farming. You can find out about upcoming events at Providence Farm on their Facebook page.