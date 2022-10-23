(KTLA) – Feel like a burger combo meal costs a lot in your city? It may still be cheaper than some U.S. cities, a new report found.

The financial advice website MoneyGeek analyzed the cost of a burger, french fries, and a drink across 145 restaurants in the 50 largest cities. They looked at menus of “major chains,” using allmenus.com and GrubHub.com for pricing info.

The report found San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York were the most expensive cities, with diners paying more than $14 for a burger combo at the major fast food chains.

The U.S. city with the least expensive burger combos was Tulsa, Oklahoma, where diners are only paying an average of $6.55.

Here are the 10 most expensive cities for burger combos, according to MoneyGeek:

San Francisco, California: $15.30 Los Angeles, California: $14.59 New York, New York: $14.22 Long Beach, California: $13.08 Washington, D.C.: $12.94 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: $12.89 Boston, Massachusetts: $12.69 Sacramento, California: $12.67 Seattle, Washington: $12.58 Mesa, Arizona: $12.46

While the most expensive combos are primarily found on both coasts, the cheaper combos were largely across states in the central U.S.

MoneyGeek found these 10 cities had the cheapest combos, on average:

Tulsa, Oklahoma: $6.55 Wichita, Kansas: $7.22 El Paso, Texas: $7.79 New Orleans, Lousiana: $7.93 Detroit, Michigan: $8.79 Austin, Texas: $8.88 Denver, Colorado: $9.19 Memphis, Tennessee: $9.28 Indianapolis, Indiana: $9.30 Atlanta, Georgia: $9.36

For the full rankings of all 50 cities, click here.

MoneyGeek determined burger meal prices have risen 9% from 2021 to 2022.

Burger King had the largest price increase, rising 21% across 39 cities, while Five Guys is the most expensive with a combo meal costing around $20.