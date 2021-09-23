‘We’re worried’: Mount Tabor High School students, parents speak out as more guns appear in schools in wake of deadly shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parents and students in Winston-Salem speak out about the terrifying fact that guns keep popping up on school grounds.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a gun was found in a student’s backpack Thursday inside Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.

The gun was found by a school resource officer. An anonymous tip helped the officer locate the weapon and find the student.

Some students are now saying school officials should place metal detectors at doors or start random locker searches for everyone to feel safe.

“We definitely should have something monitoring us walking through the doors like metal detecting, searching, whatever we can do to eliminate that,” said student Cam Hill.

Neighbors near Mount Tabor High said students need to learn how to deal with conflict with their words, not guns.

“We don’t know how to deal with conflict, that we don’t know how to how to restore peace between individuals, and that’s really something that needs to be worked on,” said Rev. Lia Scholl.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus said during a press conference Thursday that they are looking to increase school safety tremendously.

McManus said assessment teams will begin at some time. The teams will make school visits where violence has a higher rate also the mandate of clear bags on school property.