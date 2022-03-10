There are 18.8 million more of us than we knew

The report issued Wednesday by the Census Bureau (Census.gov)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We just finished drawing new election districts based on tons of data from the 2020 census, and now we find out a bunch of those statistics were incorrect.

The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday released what it calls the “2020 Post-Enumeration Survey Estimation Report,” which is a 19-page document that serves as an audit for the original population report released in October 2020 that says the U.S. population was undercounted by 18.8 million.

To put that in simple terms, that is about equal to the everyone living in North Carolina plus 80% that weren’t even counted. Or that’s about twice the population of New York City who were overlooked.

The total population is now 323.2 million, and although the report says that the standard variant rate for an error is 0.25%, the overall population change didn’t change that much from the original count.

What we learned

But when you look at the trends in various demographic breakdowns that are so intrinsic to understanding changes to the populace, you see more significant swings. Check out these key findings:

Residents in the Rio Grande Valley were urged to participate in the 2020 Census, as these signs in English and Spanish posted in Alton, Texas, urged. The number of Hispanics was undercounted in the first release of data. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

The report said that the census had undercounted Black and various Indigenous groups but overcounted whites, non-Hispanic whites and Asians.

There was an undercount of the number of people 50 or younger and an overcount those older. The number of children from birth to 4 years was undercounted, but there appeared no real variance in the 5-9 or 10-17 age groups.

Adult females were overcounted, and adult males were undercounted.

Even the number of people who said they owned their homes were overcounted, and renters were undercounted, which the report said that previous audits had found.

The recalculations found that the number of Blacks or African Americans was undercounted by 3.3% and Hispanics by 4.9%, and the number of whites was 0.66% higher than it should have been. The report said the undercount of Latinos was three times more significant than had occurred in 2020, NPR reported.

There were 3.05% more males ages 30 to 49 than had been reported, but there were 2.63% more females 50 and older. The 4-and-younger group was undercounted by 2.79%.

Redistricting issue

The Census Bureau has conducted these checks and balances every year since 1980, and they are based on comparing counts and models that survey the data and evaluate their accuracy by bringing into their account missing characteristics.

The report cited the COVID-19 pandemic, which required changes in the processes for collecting data and the time required to do that, and debates about methodology that politicians wanted to adapt as factors that affected the count.

The Census Bureau issued its apportionment results in April 2021, when North Carolina gained a 14th seat in the House of Representatives. But those delays postponed the original release of data by about seven months and thus delayed the 10-year election redistricting that goes on in every state.

North Carolina’s General Assembly, for instance, didn’t approve new voting maps until Nov. 4, and subsequent legal challenges dragged through the courts until the end of last week. The Primary Election was delayed from March to May.

‘States to check’

But what we have now is a new set of data that might have informed variances in the information used to draw and evaluate those district lines, particularly relative to race, a factor protected by national law and often used in debates about gerrymandering. Disenfranchised Black voters was a key argument by plaintiffs in challenging the General Assembly’s maps. The state Supreme Court ultimately tossed them out and required redraws.

This new census report did not break down the variances by state, but it did show that about 1.025 million people were living in the same state but a different county than first projected. Another 3.711 million were recorded in the correct county but were counted incorrectly based on other factors.

“There are a lot more states for us to check and review and look through,” Timothy Kennel, assistant division chief for statistical methods, said during a webinar before Thursday’s release.

The state-by-state breakdown affects the distribution of about $1.5 trillion. North Carolina estimated the census-based programs brought in $44 billion in fiscal year 2017.