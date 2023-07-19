PINNACLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Every artist has their own way to create a masterpiece. Some use paint or metal, while others use a piece of nature to make something beautiful.

Brad Jones met one who takes wood and turns it into a piece that will last for generations, and it’s Made in North Carolina.

The Wood Rogue is based in Pinnacle. You can find him at the Surry County Farmer’s Markets – Tuesdays in Dobson, Fridays in Mount Airy and Saturdays in Elkin.

Or you can find him on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, just search for Wood Rogue.