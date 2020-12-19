The wealthy scramble to be first people to get COVID-19 vaccines

With the COVID vaccine preparing to be distributed throughout the US, wealthy people are scrambling to get access first, the LA Times reports.

They’re offering thousands in cash and asking if donations in the five-figure range to a hospital will help them be the first to get vaccinated.

“We get hundreds of calls every single day,” said Dr. Ehsan Ali, who runs Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor.

Ali’s clients, who include pop stars Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, pay between $2,000 and $10,000 a year for care that’s personalized to their needs.

“This is the first time where I have not been able to get something for my patients,” Ali said.

With the first vaccine doses in short supply, California is among the many states that have laid out a strict order of vaccinations based on patient need and risk.

Healthcare workers will be the first people vaccinated followed by nursing home residents, essential workers, those with chronic health conditions and then everyone else.

Dr. Jeff Toll, who has admitting privileges at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which is one of the first hospitals to stock the vaccine, said a patient asked: “If I donate $25,000 to Cedars, would that help me get in line?’”

Toll reportedly told the patient no.

Officials have warned that the COVID-19 vaccine’s scarcity could create a thriving black market, especially if well-connected workers in the healthcare industry skim off a few doses of the vaccine to share with friends, family or the highest bidder.