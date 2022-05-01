NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – US News and World Report have released its annual rankings of the best schools in the nation.

Rankings show that Greensboro and Raleigh host some of the best high schools across North Carolina.

Heads up! They did not offer a ranking for private schools. You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The site says they reviewed 24,000 public high schools; 534 N.C. schools made their rankings.

Top 10 N.C. Public High Schools in 2022:

The Early College at Guilford — Greensboro STEM Early College at N.C. A&T — Greensboro Raleigh Charter High School — Raleigh Woods Charter — Chapel Hill Philip J. Weaver Ed Center — Chapel Hill Wake NCSU STEM Early College High School — Raleigh Nesbitt Discovery Academy — Asheville Penn-Griffin Schools — High Point Gray Stone Day — Misenheimer Ardery Kell High School — Charlotte