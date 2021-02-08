‘The time is now’: Alamance-Burlington schools using digital grant to help students, teachers get the tools they need to succeed

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School District was just awarded an $85,000 grant to build up its digital learning program over the next two years and help get teachers the tools they need to help students learn.

Students learn in different ways and technology is often used to help them with that, but not every teacher is comfortable with the technology.

“When you think about our learners, this is not a new concept. We know our kiddos come to us at various levels and ultimately the goal each year is to set them up for success,” said Dr. Robin Finberg, ABSS chief learning officer.

Dr. Finberg explains the district’s digital learning program has been in the works for several years, but there have been a few roadblocks.

“We have teachers at various levels of experience and comfort when it comes to utilizing so much technology to personalize learning,” Dr. Finberg stated.

Personalized Learning Coach Morgan Robinson says says that was made especially clear during remote learning with the pandemic.

“We learned a lot of lessons through the pandemic, and we realized that the time is now to adopt these district-wide learning platforms,” Robinson said.

The grant will help with training digital learning staff in Google classroom and Canvas. Once the team is certified in both programs, they can help teachers get comfortable in using technology to teach in different ways and create lessons based on the needs of their students.

Personalized learning can take several forms. Before the pandemic, students would break out into small groups as part of a lesson. Some would receive instruction from their teacher, while others would complete their assignment through Canvas at their own pace.

The district provided FOX8 with classroom images from the 2019-2020 school year before the COVID-19 pandemic as examples.

“On the surface, it’s not going to look very different from what you would imagine your traditional classroom to look like, however, what the students are doing and how much agency they have to make choices about the pathway for their learning and whether it’s they learn by watching a video or they learn directly from the teacher, how they show their learning, those are the things you’re going to see,” Robinson said.

District leaders plan to begin implementing personalized lesson plans as soon as this coming fall.

“I picture a classroom in five years where there are students who are on different pathways, their needs are being met, they have opportunities to make choices about their learning, and that’s really what we want to see long-term out of this,” Robinson concluded.

The district leaders tell FOX8 the goal is to start training digital learning staff this spring. Then they’ll work with teachers over the summer to come up with personalized learning plans.