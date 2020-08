HILLSVILLE, Va. — It took six months after the 1912 shootout inside the Carroll County Courthouse for law enforcement to catch the last two Allens.

Floyd Allen’s brother, Sidna Allen, and his nephew were tracked down in Iowa, brought back to Hillsville and sentenced to decades in prison.

As Chad Tucker shows us, Sidna made a name for himself years after the tragedy.

For episode 1, click here.

For episode 2, click here.

For episode 3, click here.

To subscribe to our podcast, click here.