(WGHP) — Joe Turkel, known for his roles in iconic films “The Shining” and “Blade Runner,” died on Monday at 94, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

His family says he died at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California.

Turkel portrayed Lloyd the haunting bartender in “The Shining” and Eldon Tyrell in Ridley Scott’s influential science-fiction film “Blade Runner.”

His appearance in “The Shining” marked his third time working with director Stanley Kubrick. The team had teamed up prior in 1956 for “The Killing” and 1957 for “Paths of Glory.”