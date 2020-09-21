The Salvation Army of High Point opens COVID-relief Christmas assistance registration

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Local families who have been affected by COVID-19 and are in need of Christmas assistance may apply for The Salvation Army of High Point’s Angel Tree program in October.

When: Monday, Oct. 5 – Friday, Oct. 9 |

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. (Please be in line by 11 a.m.)

Where: The Salvation Army of High Point, 301 West Green Drive, High Point, NC 27260

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 5, the parents or legal guardians of children 12 years old and younger, living in the following zip codes: 27260, 27262, 27263, 27265, 27282, 27350, and 27370, are eligible to apply for Christmas assistance at The Salvation Army of High Point.

Applicants are required to bring the following documents in order to apply: picture ID of the applicant, verification of address, proof of guardianship or custody, birth certificate or current Medicaid card for each child age 12 and under, verification of all expenses, proof of income and benefits and valid Documentation of Unemployment, Employment Layoff, or Reduced Hours. Those applying will also be asked to provide each child’s clothing and shoe size, as well as a short list of needs and gift wishes.

“We recognize that many households have been affected during this pandemic,” explains Antoine Dalton, Director of Social Services at The Salvation Army of High Point. “We are anticipating a large number of families that have never used any type of assistance before, so this year’s Christmas assistance will be primarily focused on those families directly impacted by COVID-19. We would like to see families able to enjoy the true meaning of the season and less focus on the financial strains of the holiday.”

This year, in partnership with High Point University, Angel Tree distribution will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17 in High Point University’s Community Center at the former Oak Hollow Mall.

For more information about the COVID-Relief Christmas Assistance program, please call (336) 881-5400.