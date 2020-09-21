The Salvation Army asking for helpers over Christmas season

The phone calls have started. Parents and guardians looking to brighten the spirits of their children during Christmas are turning to The Salvation Army for help.

Captain Matt Hedgren is with The Salvation Army of Greensboro.

“So while we are fully involved with those in need every Christmas, this is especially true this coming Christmas,” Capt. Hedgren said. “Our theme is to rescue Christmas for so many in this community.”

The Salvation Army of Greensboro will begin taking applications for its Angel Tree program on Monday, Oct. 5.

The Angel Tree program allows the community to buy a personalized gift for children 12 years old and younger. Parents and guardians need to provide ID, proof of income and other legal documents.

Due to the pandemic, The Salvation Army of Greensboro will take Angel Tree applications online. While the online process will be a first for Angel Tree, Capt. Hedgren said clients are familiar with using the internet to submit paperwork.

“Well through COVID, we had some testing cases like virtual cases, and we had great feedback from those we are helping,” Capt. Hedgren said.

Meanwhile, The Salvation Army of High Point will take in person Angel Tree applications on Monday, Oct. 5.

“This year, we want to focus on those impacted by COVID,” said Antoine Dalton, director of social services. “We want to make sure those families have those financial burdens relieved a little bit.”

The Salvation Army of High Point will sign up families for Christmas assistance at 301 West Green Drive beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 5.

Registration will close at 11:30 a.m. but families should be in line no later than 11 a.m. Social distancing rules will be followed, and young children should remain at home. The last day for registration is Friday, Oct. 9.

The Salvation Army of Greensboro will open their website for Christmas assistance on Monday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. It is first come, first serve. That means the website will close when the maximum number is reached.

The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem will take applications for Christmas assistance beginning at 9 a.m., Oct. 1 to Oct. 9. It is an online process as well. The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem and Greensboro are using the same website.