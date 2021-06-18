The NC Zoo has gotten a sweet new family member; meet Rime!

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Here in the Triad, we’re lucky to have the NC Zoo right in our back yard. You can make multiple trips and always see something new.



One of the newest members of the NC Zoo family might just surprise you. Her name is Rime, and she’s a one-year-old…porcupine!

Shannon Smith got to meet Rime and shows us why she’s such a special, wonderful new addition to the NC Zoo family.

The zoo is open from 9-5. Reservations are required, and there are certain areas of the zoo where you must wear a mask.