The Lyrid meteor shower starts Sunday night, peaks Wednesday

The Lyrid meteor shower is the first meteor shower of spring and will be presenting a show in the night sky starting Sunday night and reaching a peak on Wednesday night.

The best time to see the meteor shower will most likely be between midnight and 5 a.m., according to the American Meteor Society.

You can normally see around 10 to 20 meteors every hour during the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower, but estimating how many can be seen is difficult.

The best time to see the slower, longer meteors called earthgrazers will be before midnight. Some of them have trails that continue to glow seconds after the meteor disappears.

The Lyrid meteor shower is named after the Lyra constellation and is one of the oldest known meteor showers with records of visible meteors going all the way back 2,700 years, according to EarthSky