The life of an icon: Colleagues remember Dr. Vivian Burke

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Piedmont Triad lost an icon. Dr. Vivian Burke passed away Tuesday night at age 85. She opened the door to opportunities for African-Americans and helped shape the city of Winston-Salem, where she sat on the city council for more than four decades.

“She had a really big will, she had a really big heart,” Councilman James Taylor said.

Taylor was 26 years old when he first met Burke. She immediately took him under her wing.

“She invited me into the political awareness league and she made sure I got her city council agenda awareness books every week because I expressed the interest of possibly going into politics someday,” Taylor recalled.

That was 14 years ago. For the past 11 years, Taylor has watched Burke work tirelessly and push for equal opportunities. Her involvement in creating the city’s Human Relations Commission inspired him to create his own program which helps non-violent offenders find work after spending time in jail. Taylor hopes to pass on Burke’s incredible work ethic to his own children.

“But the legacy she leaves behind will certainly live on forever,” Taylor said.

Burke was dedicated to public service. She started out as a guidance counselor — someone who fought for everyone.

“She fought so hard for those disadvantaged individuals in our community. She was kind of the voice for those who didn’t really have a voice,” said Allen Joines, mayor of Winston-Salem.

Councilman Dan Beese said, “We can’t just replace an iconic leader like Dr. Burke, who did so much to force open the paths of opportunity in our city to women, minorities, and disadvantaged members of our community. We can all only work to build on her legacy.”

“She comes along once in a lifetime. She is just larger than life and there will never be another Dr. Vivian H. Burke,” Taylor said.

Joines told FOX8 she will always be by his side.

“She sits right beside me on the city council and I think I will always feel her presence sitting there to my left. She was clear to help me and clear to point out if I was moving in the wrong direction,” Joines said.

Burke’s daughter-in-law Barbara Burke is currently running unopposed for her council seat.