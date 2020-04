The first significant meteor shower in three months will peak soon, AccuWeather reports.

The Lyrid meteor shower peaks on the nights of April 21 and 22.

A new moon will provide great viewing conditions for the meteor shower.

There will be several meteors throughout April 20-23.

AccuWeather reports the showers will produce around 15 meteors per hour during those three nights.

At it’s peak, meteor rates can be as high as 90 meteors per hour.