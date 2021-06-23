The end of an era, the last of its kind service station in Thomasville prepares to close

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One of Roy’s Folks has been providing full service at a Piedmont service station for 37 years now.

There was a time when you got a lot more than gas at a gas station, but that time has past. But there’s been in Thomasville for as long as most people in the town can remember.

“I really enjoy my customers. I’m going to miss them really bad.” Larry Crouse is hanging it up after almost four decades of full service hospitality.

History often slips by without us noticing.

The service station’s last day is Friday.