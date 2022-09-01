(WGHP) — The beginning of school is the perfect time to clean out closets! It will help you take inventory of what your child needs for the start of school and when the weather changes. Mornings run much smoother when kids and parents can easily run to their closets and find what they need.

Professional organizer Amy Pepin specializes in teaching busy parents on how to declutter their homes.

Before you get started: Grab a large black bag for donations, a white trash bag for trash (the separate colors will ensure you don’t get them mixed up), a basket for items to relocate and a box to sell or give to a friend.

Here are Amy’s Do’s and Don’t:

1. DO NOT pull everything out of the closet- it causes confusion and is overwhelming. Instead, try pulling out items one by one. Hold the item in your hand and decide, “keep, donate/sell, relocate or toss?” Then, place it in the appropriate bag or bin. If it is a keep, then place it back in the closet.

2. DO NOT try to organize your closet in a day.

Instead, break it up into small, doable sessions.

Day 1: Conquer all the general clutter (everything that is not clothes and shoes).

Day 2: Clothes (including the dressers).

Day 3: Shoes

3. DO create “to grow bins” and “season bins” for your children. Store all seasonal items and clothes that are too big in bins in their closets. This will help to keep closets looking tidy and will make it easier to find items that are being used daily.

4. DO take inventory of your child’s closet. You want to take a minute and see what your child needs for the upcoming school year and for the weather change. This helps save money because you can look for sales and avoid buying things you don’t need.

