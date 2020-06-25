‘The Dixie Chicks’ rename band ‘The Chicks,’ saying ‘We want to meet this moment’

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2007 file photo, the Dixie Chicks, Emily Robison, left, Natalie Maines, center, and Martie Maguire arrive for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning country group have dropped the word dixie from their name and are now going by The Chicks. The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word’s association to slavery. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

The artists formerly known as “The Dixie Chicks” are chopping the word “Dixie” off the country trio’s name.

Now known simply as “The Chicks,” Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire are set release their first new album in more than a decade in July. The name change coincided with the release of a new song titled “March March” which will appear on the upcoming album “Gaslighter.”

“We want to meet this moment,” the band said in a statement on their website.

In another statement, the band added that a New Zealand band also known as “The Chicks” has given them permission to share the name.

“A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters. Chicks Rock!” the band said.

The name change echoes a similar move by band Lady Antebellum, which has changed its name to Lady A. The band then faced backlash for changing their name without the permission of a preexisting musical group known as “Lady A.”