‘The distances between life and death was the width of a tree’: Family mourns loss of woman killed in overnight storms

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The person killed during a tornado warning in Davidson County Monday morning has been identified by family members as 61-year-old Beverly Long.

She passed away when she was struck by a tree that fell on her trailer.

“Everywhere you go God is. Even in this, we know she didn’t suffer,” said Beverly’s niece, Teresa Hert.

The Longs lived at 13185 Linwood Southmount Road, with their niece Teresa living next door.

As the heavy winds moved through overnight Monday, large trees were toppled throughout their neighborhood.

Sometime before 5:30 a.m., a large tree in front of the Longs’ house ripped from the ground and fell onto their trailer.

“My son woke me up to tell me the lights were out. When I come out of my front door I heard my uncle screaming, ‘Help us, help us.’”

Teresa ran over to her aunt and uncle’s house to find the tree has landed directly in their bedroom. Her uncle was pinned beneath the collapsed roof and a portion of the tree.

“We could see his hand, “ Teresa said.

Her uncle, Maurice, had been sleeping in the bed next to his wife when the tree feel through. Despite being so close, he couldn’t reach her.

“’Can you talk to Beverly, can you hear her?’” Teresa recalled what her uncle said. “He said, ‘Honey, I can’t talk to her, she won’t answer me.’ We could have lost both her and my uncle. The distances between life and death was the width of a tree.”

Rescued crews had to cut Maurice out of the trailer in order to treat his broken ribs and fractured wrists. They found Beverly in her bed. She had been killed instantly by the weight of the tree.

As crews worked to clear the debris, those in the community came by to pay their respects.

“She was always giving, to her church family, to her loved ones. She really loved this community,” Teresa said.

One of her last moments on Earth was centered around helping children in her neighborhood.

“She knew the kids on the backside of this street weren’t going to be able to have the Easter Bunny come. So, she had made little baskets for everybody in this community. She delivered it. She said, ‘The Easter Bunny can’t get here because of the virus, but I can.’ That just speaks volumes to how she was,” Teresa said.