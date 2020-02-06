‘That’s not fireworks’; Shooting at Randolph County game room sends workers running for cover at nearby business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A shooting near a game room on Randleman Road sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

People at businesses nearby say the shooting confirmed their worst fears.

"As soon as I heard it I knew. I was like, 'That's not fireworks. That's gunshots,'" said Kim Kivett.

Kivett hunkered down inside her auto care shop while someone across the street continued to fire.

"That's probably one of the most scaredest I've ever been in my life actually. You know because it's always been so quiet around here, and, you know, we are country people, and it's just a shame. It's really frustrating," said Kivett.

Kivett says the gunfire was coming from a new game room that just opened three months ago.

Wednesday night, Randolph County deputies had the entire business and parking lot blocked off with crime scene tape.

"A customer of ours that works in the city had mentioned, he said, 'Just give it a matter of time, a couple months, there will be a shooting over there,' and here we are. That was probably two weeks ago," said Kivett.

Kivett's fear is that what's happening across the street will impact her life and livelihood.

"We just want our quiet, country neighborhood back. I don't want our customers coming in and feeling like, 'I don't know if I want to go down there to that Kivett's because of what's going on across the street,'" said Kivett.

No word on any arrests.