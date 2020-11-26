Thanksgiving travel looks different this year for people in the Piedmont

Holiday travel looks different this year.

The CDC is strongly encouraging people to be as safe as possible and stay put, but some say the decision to travel is personal.

“We are heading to a nice little retreat in the North Carolina mountains just with a small group of family, totally secluded away from everyone for the holiday,” said Karen Cagle, who is traveling from Virginia.

Wednesday evening, like clockwork, families pulled off the interstate in Greensboro and into gas stations, pausing their travels on the eve of Thanksgiving to fill up before taking off to their destination.

“I am very excited to see my family and everybody and my cousins, and I have two brand new nieces that I want to see, so I’m very excited,” said Zanette Mciver, who is traveling from Texas.

While excitement filled most cars, so did the reality of our current situation.

“There was someone else that was supposed to come, but they weren’t feeling well. Not because of COVID, but we just wanted everyone to be 100%,” said Debbie Houlberg,who is traveling from Georgia.

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, AAA of the Carolinas estimates more than 1.4 million drivers will be on the roads this week.

Travelers said it’s important to be around family right now, and they are doing everything they can to stay safe.

“I haven’t seen my family in a while, and my husband hasn’t seen his since last year, so it means everything. And then with this pandemic, and we trying to see our family and stay safe at the same time, so it means everything to us,” Mciver said.