‘Thank you for years of service’: Beef Burger in Greensboro closes permanently

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Beef Burger, a beloved Greensboro restaurant, has closed permanently.

A sign is posted on the door of the restaurant which reads “Beef Burger is closed permanently. Ralph appreciates all the thoughts & prayers from customers and friends. We humbley (sic) thank you for years of service.”

In April, a Facebook post began circulating online, claiming the restaurant was closing permanently. Employees disproved the rumors by posting a handmade, cardboard sign on the front window of the business saying, “Don’t believe Facebook.”

They told FOX8 at the time that there was no plan to close.

In May, a new sign was posted to the restaurant. It read “Beef Burger will be closed until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

FOX8 has been told that owner Ralph Havis is hospitalized.

“There’s a lot of love there for Ralph, as you could tell from everybody who’s here today,” said Annya Roland, a former employee of Beef Burger who stepped in to help staff back in April. “You can see how much Ralph is really loved.”

After the rumors began swirling in April, people stood in the hot sun to get a hamburger.

“It’s a legendary place. We heard it was their last day and that they were closing down,” Jesse Einhorn said.

“I’ve been eating here 50-plus years. It’s a landmark with a great hamburger,” Jerry Mills said.