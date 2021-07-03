‘Thank you for leaving your beer can as evidence’: Sea turtle nests vandalized at Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two sea turtle nests at Emerald Isle were vandalized.

A nest was found disturbed on Friday morning, according to the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol.

The nonprofit said the stakes were pulled up and broken, and someone walked across the nest and appeared to have done some digging.

“Thank you for leaving your beer can as evidence,” the group said on Facebook.

The same nest was disturbed again on Friday night, along with a second nest. A police report has been filed with the Emerald Isle Police Department.

Distributing or otherwise harming sea turtle eggs, hatchlings and adults can carry a federal fine up to $50,000 and/or serve up to one year in prison, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Commission.

