Texas snowstorm expected to drive gas prices up across U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It doesn’t matter if you drive a sub-compact or SUV, the price you pay for gas is going up, and according to AAA Carolinas that hike is just getting started.

“A big reason for the increase in gas prices the spike if you will over the last couple days is of course due to the winter storm,” said Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas.

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise the weather in Texas is playing a role in higher prices at the pump.

Right now at the shell station off I-85 you’re looking at $2.34 per gallon for regular, almost 10 cents cheaper than the current North Carolina average of $2.43 per gallon. That number is expected to climb soon, though.

Wright says it’s all about supply and demand.

“We have refineries along the Gulf Coast that are offline. When you have that, you have a tightening of supply, which leads to higher prices at the pump.”

One driver who was fueling up at the Shell said she’s still shelling out too much, despite working from home.

“Maybe twice a week I have to get gas and with me driving an SUV, it’s maybe $30 every time.”

About a month ago, we were paying $2.29/gallon. Wright says we should all expect an increase.

“Can’t say how high they are going to go, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw anywhere between five to 15 cents over the next few days,” she said.