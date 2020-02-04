Texas boy joins Patrick Mahomes at Disney World for Make-A-Wish

AUSTIN, Texas — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes accepted the Super Bowl LIV Most Valuable Player trophy and took the NFL’s traditional trip to Disney World on Monday, KXAN reports.

Every year, the Super Bowl MVP is celebrated at Disney World with a parade the day after the championship game. This year, a 10-year-old Austin boy named Nathaniel joined Mahomes at the Disney World parade as part of the Make-A-Wish program.

Disney says this is the first time the company has done anything like this.

Mahomes is shown in a Disney Park tweet saying the popular catchphrase, “I’m going to Disney World.” Nathaniel is shown in the video saying, “I’m going too!”

Mahomes and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers with three fourth-quarter touchdowns. Mahomes finished with 286 passing yards and two touchdowns to lead the Chiefs to their first world title in 50 years.

#SuperBowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is ‘Going to Disney World!’ for celebratory parade and sharing the spotlight with a Make-A-Wish Child! https://t.co/11yhf8kCp6 pic.twitter.com/azXDRZQB20 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 3, 2020

The 24-year-old became the youngest quarterback to be named Super Bowl MVP. A product of Whitehouse, Texas, and Texas Tech University, Mahomes is also the first quarterback from a Texas university to win the Super Bowl as a starting quarterback.

Make-A-Wish streamed the parade live Monday afternoon.

Disney Parks also announced a $1M donation to Make-A-Wish in honor of Mahomes.

After leading the @Chiefs to a #SuperBowl victory in Miami, MVP @PatrickMahomes joined @DisneyParks' Bob Chapek, Make-A-Wish CEO, Richard Davis & wish kid Nathaniel, as #DisneyParks officially announced their $1M donation to Make-A-Wish in Mahomes’ honor. https://t.co/D6CuaBKv54 — Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) February 3, 2020