IRON STATION, N.C. -- A terrifying close was call caught on camera in North Carolina.

A Lincoln County EMS worker on his way to start a shift was nearly taken out by an out of control vehicle.

The viewer who sent FOX8 the video said she was holding her 7-month old daughter when this happened. If her husband had walked out just seconds later, he could have been hit.

FOX8 has reached out to authorities for information on the driver. We have not yet heard back.