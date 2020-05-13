Terrifying video shows home invader standing over sleeping teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) — Security cameras captured terrifying video of a stranger standing directly over a sleeping Wichita teenager at around 2:30 a.m on Friday.

Fifteen-year-old Aniyah Robinson said once she opened her eyes she felt like she was in a scene from a movie.

“It just scared me because of the fact that somebody was sitting over watching me that I didn’t know,” said Robinson. “It’s just scary.”

“She came in and she was screaming and yelling saying, ‘Mom, somebody is in the house,'” said Aniyah’s mother, Angel.

After being jolted awake, Angel made sure her 2-year old daughter and Aniyah were safe in a room before calling her mother and police for help.

“She says, ‘Hey, Mom, he’s in the house right now.’ I said, ‘right now?'” said Carol Robinson, Angel’s mother and Aniyah’s grandmother. “I said, ‘I’m on the way.’ because I’m not thinking about the weapons or nothing. I was thinking he was going to get a beat down.”

Wichita police responded quickly, but the intruder was already gone. It’s unclear how the stranger entered the home but Angel’s recently purchased Ring camera’s caught him walking around the house and going into bedrooms.

No one was hurt and nothing was stolen.

“He didn’t take anything and I think that’s scarier,” said Angel. “Because what did you want? I don’t know what you want, are you going to come back?”

The Robinson family hopes their video is clear enough so people recognize who was in their home and contact the police.

“You don’t know if he’s done this before,” said Angel. “Next time it might be something different or you know who knows what he’s thinking.”