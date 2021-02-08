Tensions high in Burlington neighborhood over suspicious device

BURLINGTON, N.C. — It was a Sunday scare in a Burlington neighborhood as potential danger forced police to shut down Nire Valley Drive and Dunleigh Road in the Waterford Community

The scene is minutes from Gibsonville where police are working diligently to track down the person leaving suspicious devices in a neighborhood there.

“People definitely have a heightened awareness,” said Karen Chasnis, who lives near the scene. She never expected to see the bomb squad in her neighborhood.

Burlington police got a call around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday about a suspicious blinking device on Nire Valley Drive near the Waterford Lake bridge.

As officers responded, Faryl Podolle was walking by.

“On the loud speaker, they just said ‘please do not go across the bridge,'” Podolle said. “I thought maybe it was the water because of the rain or something.”

Chasnis was walking with her daughters when police told her not to go any further.

“This is a neighborhood with young families, kids riding bikes and walking and scooters everywhere,” she said. “I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

People were evacuated from their homes while the Greensboro Police Department’s bomb squad got closer to the device. After more than an hour investigating, they determined it was a rechargeable battery pack.

Chasnis is thankful it was nothing more.

“There’s so many people out walking this neighborhood,” she said. “I know that if there is something that looks concerning, that one of our neighbors will do their part.”

Burlington police encourage anyone who sees something out of the ordinary to call police.