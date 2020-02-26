Watch Live at 1:30 p.m.: Tennessee investigators to hold news conference after missing baby’s mother charged with false reporting

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Wednesday news conference may reveal new details in the search for a 15-month-old Tennessee girl and the arrest of her mother.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are set to speak at 1:30 p.m.

Evelyn Boswell has not been seen by family members in more than two months. She was last seen on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas.

Megan Boswell, the mother of Evelyn, told WCYB she knew who had her daughter and was afraid to speak out.

“Well the reason I didn’t report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn’t want them to run away with her,” Megan told WCYB. “And as soon as they thought anything was going on they just kinda vanished. So I’m just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they’re doing with her at this point in time.”

Megan said her daughter was with someone she trusted to watch her while she was at work, but said she can’t name names.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Megan Boswell was charged with False Reporting.

Two other people, William McCloud and Angela Boswell, were arrested in Wilkesboro on Saturday with out-of-state fugitive warrants for outstanding charges that were open in Tennessee, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they were arrested in connection with the disappearance of the girl when a car linked to her disappearance was found.

“The gray 2007 BMW has been located in Wilkes County, NC, along with the individuals authorities were hoping to speak with,” TBI tweeted on Friday night.

McCloud was wanted in Sullivan County, Tennessee, for theft of property in excess of $2,500. Boswell was wanted on the same charge as well as probation violation.

They both agreed to extradition.

The BMW had been reported stolen. McCloud and Boswell were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

Evelyn is described as 2 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

