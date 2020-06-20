Tennessee advances controversial 6-week abortion ban, lawsuit filed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Amid nationwide unrest and a global pandemic that wrecked the state budget, Tennessee lawmakers advanced one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.

Most Tennesseans were largely unaware the GOP-dominant General Assembly had taken up the controversial proposal.

The bill’s Friday passage shocked Democratic lawmakers and reproductive rights advocates who had been assured for weeks that the anti-abortion measure would not be considered in the Senate.

An emergency lawsuit has already been filed seeking to block the implementation of the measure.

Similar legislation has been enacted in other states, such as Mississippi and Georgia, but has been blocked by legal challenges.