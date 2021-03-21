Temporary bike lanes being installed on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro between Tate Street, Fulton Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Temporary bike lanes are being installed on Spring Garden Street, according to a statement released by the Greensboro Department of Transportation.

The full statement is provided below:

“As part of its effort to add more bike lanes citywide, the Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install temporary bike lanes on Spring Garden Street between Tate and Fulton streets later this month. Residents are invited to learn more about this Spring Garden Street pop-up project and ask GDOT staff members questions during a virtual meeting, Monday, March 22, beginning at 6 pm. To participate in the meeting, see an overview of the pop-up project, and provide feedback, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/SpringGarden. The pop-up project will add temporary bike lanes on both sides of Spring Garden Street and remove parallel parking spots on the south side of the road, beginning Saturday, March 29. If the pop-up is successful, permanent bikes lanes will be added when the street is resurfaced later this year. Other portions of Spring Garden Street have permanent bike lanes. This section of Spring Garden currently has “sharrows,” which indicate the street is to be shared with motor vehicles and bikes.”