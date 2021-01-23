Television host Larry King dead at 87

Former CNN talk show host Larry King died Saturday morning after a recent battle with COVID-19.



King was hospitalized with COVID-19 three weeks ago, but the Twitter post did not say how he died.

His company, Ora Media, made the announcement on his Twitter account.

The 87-year-old King had undergone treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported King had moved out of the intensive care unit.

In 2019, King’s adopted son Andy died of a heart attack, and his daughter, Chaia, died from lung cancer weeks apart.

He had medical issues in recent decades, including heart attacks and diagnoses of diabetes and lung cancer.

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer. pic.twitter.com/1JsXeeZYEk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021

The statement announcing his death said funeral arrangements would be announced at a later date. It also stated the King family was requesting privacy at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.