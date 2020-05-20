Teens find hand grenade at Hamilton Lake in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A group of teens discovered a potentially explosive device while out fishing at Hamilton Lake in Greensboro.

The teens were out fishing Sunday evening when one of the teens found a hand grenade on rocks near the lake’s bank.

“We fish at Hamilton Lakes a lot, and I`ve never seen anything like that before,” said Marschall Uber.

Their fishing trip started off as a normal day but when Ty Helms found the hand grenade, the day become more interesting. At first, they didn’t think it was real.

“We thought it was just one of those fake grenades from an army navy store and that there was no way it was real and that a live grenade was just sitting out there,” said Uber.

The curious teens picked up the device describing it as heavy, old and rusty. Marschall Uber and his friends took a picture of the device, and he called his dad.

“Of course as a parent, I would much rather have him holding a fish than a grenade! So I quickly said, ‘If that`s a real picture then put that thing down and please move away from it,'” said Peter Uber, Marschall’s dad.

The teens called 911. Once officers arrived at the scene, they assessed the situation advising everyone to move away from the device. They even brought in the hazmat team because they were unsure.

“Once we all realized it was real, we were all really far away waiting to see what would happen,” said Ty Helms.

The group of teens says this entire experience taught them a lesson.

“If we found something like this again, we’d immediately move it far away from us and call 911 and let them know. That’s probably the best decision because something like that could have killed somebody,” said Uber and Helms.

The Greensboro Police Department handled this situation as if the grenade was live. It’s still unclear if it is, and how long it was there.