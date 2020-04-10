Teenager turns himself in after Alamance County homicide

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager who was wanted after a person was killed in a shooting turned himself in to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Friday, deputies say.

Zaire “Lando” Mills, 17, turned himself in around 11:20 a.m.

At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting in the area of East Old Glencoe Road and Mobile Manor Road.

A victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators identified Mills as a person of interest.

The sheriff’s office says Mills was considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.