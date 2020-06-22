Watch live
Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, NC – A teenager was taken to the hospital after a shooting in High Point, according to police.

At about 12:20 a.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the area of Meredith Street and Hoover Avenue.

At the scene, officers found 19-year-old Tawan Tyrese Thompson suffering from one gunshot wound.

The teenager was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition, but police provided no word on the severity of the victim’s injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact High Point police or Crime Stoppers of High Point.

