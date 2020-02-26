Teenager shot in stomach on Jamaica Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A teenager was shot in the stomach in Lexington, and police say they are struggling to get answers.

At about 5:44 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a reported shooting at a parking lot in the area of 55 Jamaica Drive.

Police say the culprits ran from the area before officers arrived.

At the scene, officers learned that a teenager showed up at the emergency room of Wake Forest Lexington Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police say 19-year-old Malik Kennedy, of Lexington, was then taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. He has since been released.

Officers have not determined a motive for the shooting and say people on scene have offered “limited cooperation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (336) 243-3302.