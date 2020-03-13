Teenager sentenced to up to 6 years after soliciting a murder while a student in Randolph County School System

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Trinity teenager will spend up to nearly 7 years behind bars after he allegedly solicited a murder while in Randolph County School System, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Feb. 28, 2018, Wheatmore High School officials told the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office of a possible threat of violence towards students and staff.

Jacob Thomas Norris, 19, of Trinity was served a true bill of indictment for felony solicitation to commit murder on March 16, 2018.

Deputies say Norris was a student in Randolph County School System at the time and was promptly removed from the school system.

On March 12, 2020, Norris was found guilty of felony solicitation to commit murder.

He was given an active sentence of 4 years 10 months to 6 years 10 months.

“This successful conclusion would not have been possible without the cooperation of all those involved,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The Randolph County School system staff immediately reported and fully cooperated with the investigation which included staff members testifying at trial. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the Randolph County School System, and the Randolph County District Attorney’s Office will continue to have a zero tolerance approach to school violence.”