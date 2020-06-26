Teenager in critical condition after Winston-Salem shooting sends 2 to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two teenagers suffered serious injuries with one of them in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 12:48 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of East 15th Street.

At the scene, two victims told police that they were on East 15th Street when a white vehicle stopped in front of their vehicle. Someone in the white vehicle then started shooting at them.

The victims suffered serious injuries but were able to drive themselves to a hospital.

Police say 19-year-old Ayanna Chappelle Marsh is in critical condition. 18-year-old Justice Malayasia Brown’s injuries were non-life-threatening. Both teens are from Winston-Salem.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.